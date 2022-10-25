WWE News Roundup: Veteran released because of multi-time world champion's backstage politics, Details on the controversy surrounding Randy Orton

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting news stories revolving around top names like Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton, and Goldberg.

The Viper Randy Orton has evolved into a locker-room leader today. However, that wasn't always the case, and Orton was known to be a miscreant during his early days in WWE. Apart from Orton, we will also take a look at former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree agreeing with Bret Hart over his opinions on Goldberg.

#3. Rene Dupree takes a shot at Goldberg

Speaking on his podcast Cafe De Rene, former tag team champion Rene Dupree commented on Goldberg and his in-ring talent.

Legendary star Bret Hart recently stated that Goldberg did not deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame because he didn't know how to wrestle. Dupree agreed with Hart, saying that the former Universal Champion had hurt him.

"Well he was right about hurting everybody, he hurt me, motherf****r. Yeah he’s right Horowitz could actually wrestle," said Dupree.

Bret Hart has maintained that Goldberg is the primary reason for his in-ring career being over in 1999. While he did have a few matches following that, his full-time career was cut short due to a stiff kick from Goldberg during their match.

#2. Val Venis comments on WWE Superstar Randy Orton

Former WWE Superstar Val Venis spoke about Randy Orton during an interview with WSI. He talked about the early days of Orton in the company and how he was always getting in trouble backstage.

Venis blamed his young age and massive push, suggesting that the newbie couldn't handle the success.

''Back when Randy Orton came in, he was immature and he was put into a big position. Young guy that was quickly moved up to the top of the card, making a boatload of money and it's party time. And at that time, at that age, earning that kind of money, you're on top of the world,'' said Venis

Randy Orton and Venis had a match in 2003 when Orton had just started his 'Legend Killer' gimmick.

Despite creating a lot of controversy throughout his career, Orton was always favored by management and got to get away with a lot of things that others wouldn't have.

#1. Hulk Hogan was allegedly responsible for the veteran's release

Former WWE star Mario Mancini spoke about how Hulk Hogan cost veteran George Scott his job as a booker in 1986 for wanting to take the world title off him.

Scott had an idea for Hogan to drop the world championship to Randy Savage, which The Hulkster didn't receive well. Here's what Mancini said on the Cheap Heat Podcast:

''I would have had quite a different career if George Scott stayed the booker and not Pat Patterson. George Scott got fired because he wanted to put the strap [title] on Randy Savage right away. Hogan, he went and he pitched and b*****d to Vince, and [Vince] fired George and brought in Pat."

Mancini worked with WWE from 1984 and 1992. He never reached the main-event level but was considered a good worker.

While Randy Savage did not win the world title by beating Hulk Hogan, he did win the World title after the title was vacated at WrestleMania 4.

