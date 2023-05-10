WWE News Roundup: Veteran superstar set to retire from in-ring action this year, Dominik Mysterio takes a massive shot at iconic Hall of Famer

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's version revolves around top names like Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes.

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes has started heating up. After The American Nightmare defeated Lesnar at Backlash, The Beast Incarnate retaliated by interfering in Rhodes' match on RAW and costing him a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. It is now confirmed that the two men will clash again, possibly at Night of Champions in a stipulation match:

3. WWE legend Bully Ray reveals how Cody Rhodes could make history by beating Brock Lesnar

Legendary former WWE Superstars Mark Henry and Bully Ray talked about a potential stipulation match between Rhodes and Lesnar on Busted Open Radio. While Henry was not in favor of an 'I Quit match" between the two men, Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about how having Lesnar say 'I Quit' could be monumental for Cody:

"If Brock did say 'I quit,' that would be a hell of a notch in Cody's belt, right?" Bully Ray asked his co-host. "That would be a first time," Ray added, drawing comparison to conquering The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

Bully Ray alternately proposed the idea that given the events of their initial clash, it would be logical for WWE to arrange a First Blood match in Saudi Arabia. He further suggested that such a bout would allow Brock Lesnar to maintain the argument that Cody Rhodes did not definitively defeat him if he were to emerge victorious.

2. Dominik Mysterio claims Rey Mysterio isn't his real father

The 2005 rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero is widely recognized as one of the most contentious feuds in WWE's storied history. As part of the storyline, Eddie made the audacious assertion that Dominik, Rey's son, was actually his biological child. This revelation led to a deeply personal involvement of a young Dominik Mysterio in the heated feud.

Taking a shot at Rey Mysterio, Dominik claimed that Eddie Guerrero was his real father while speaking to Chente Ydrach:

''I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler."

Ultimately, the feud had reached its zenith in a gripping ladder match, where the two combatants fiercely contested for the custody rights of Dominik. In a moment of triumph, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio emerged as the victor, solidifying his rightful claim to his son's custody.

1. Jaxson Ryker set to retire in 2023

Former SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker has stated that he will step away from in-ring action later this year. Speaking on the Wrestling for the Faith podcast, Ryker claimed that he would continue to sign autographs and be involved with other aspects of wrestling, but he will retire from in-ring action.

"I'll admit, I've been wishy-washy, okay? 'I wanna do this; I don't wanna do this.' But I do feel like man, it's time to step away. Not necessarily doesn't mean I won't do guest ref spots or sign some autographs or use it as a ministry. But the in-ring action is just — I think it's time to step away just because of injuries," said Ryker.

The 40-year-old is a veteran of the sport and has spent 23 years as a wrestler. He was a major star in TNA/IMPACT when he went by the name Gunner. Unfortunately, his WWE run was not very spectacular, and he was released by the company in 2021. His run in WWE was mired by his off-screen political opinions.

Poll : Do you want to see an 'I Quit' match between Rhodes and Lesnar? Yes No 70 votes