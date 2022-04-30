WWE News Roundup - Vince McMahon was told to fire two legends, Alexa Bliss' honest opinion on the company's Chairman, Reactions to recent releases

We're back with another stacked lineup of stories in today's WWE News Roundup. It was a rather forgettable day as the company released several talents from NXT, and the reactions to the cuts have dominated wrestling media over the past 24 hours.

#1. Jake Roberts told Vince McMahon to fire Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

Vince McMahon's company has fired several top stars in recent times.

The rivalry between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels was one of the most compelling narratives during the 1990s. The WWE Hall of Famers did not get along with each other behind the scenes, and it led to some heated moments during their battle for the company's top spot.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who was on WWE's creative team at the time, revealed the difficulties Vince McMahon faced while trying to book the warring wrestlers to perform.

Michaels and Hart were involved in the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" incident from Survivor Series 1997, and there came a time when the superstars outrightly refused to face each other.

Jake Roberts stated during his appearance on Talk is Jericho that he often asked Vince McMahon to release the former world champions as it would have taught them a lesson:

"I used to have to sit when we were writing television when Shawn and Bret were throwing their pissy fights against each other. We would be trying to write television, and Vince would get on the phone for three hours with those two cats. Trying to get them to wrestle each other. I said, 'Vince, what are you doing? Fire the mother****ers, man, tell them to hit the f***ing road," Jake Roberts said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels settled their real-life differences as the years passed, and they are both rightfully amongst the most respected names in the entire wrestling business.

#2. Alexa Bliss' honest opinion on Vince McMahon

Alexa Bliss has been on a hiatus from WWE TV since this year's Elimination Chamber, and she recently spoke to journalist Adam Glyn and shared her thoughts about working with Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman can be a very intimidating man to approach. Bliss admitted that despite the occasionally stressful experience of interacting with Vince McMahon, the boss is "super approachable" on most occasions.

Here's what Alexa Bliss revealed about dealing with Vince McMahon regularly:

"Vince is amazing, he's incredible, he's super approachable. But obviously, yah, you should be. He has such an amazing presence. It's always a little nerve-racking talking to Vince, but he's great." (H/T - SEScoops)

During the interview, Little Miss Bliss also provided a massive update regarding her in-ring return, and you can read more on that right here.

#3. The wrestling world reacts to WWE NXT releases

Sean Ross Sapp reported before this week's SmackDown that WWE had come to terms with the release of ten members from NXT. Given below is the list of stars fired by WWE, which includes some top names:

Malcolm Bivens

Dexter Lumis

Persia Pirotta

Harland (Parker Boudreaux)

Dakota Kai

Draco Anthony

Vish Kanya

Raelyn Divine

Blair Baldwin (Referee)

Mila Malani

As expected, the promotion cited budget cuts as the reason for the releases, and it was noted that the writers were indeed blindsided by the departures.

New backstage details emerge with each passing hour, and so are the reactions to the recent exits amongst the wrestling fraternity.

Many prominent wrestling personalities took to social media and offered their support to the outgoing superstars, many of whom were well-liked in the locker room. We concluded the roundup with all the Twitter reactions worth mentioning:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ can’t wait to wrestle you again KotaKai !!!! @DakotaKai_WWE is one of my fav people and wrestler. I learned so much from her and she has the BEST PUMPKICK in the business. ( I learned from her )can’t wait to wrestle you again KotaKai !!!! @DakotaKai_WWE is one of my fav people and wrestler. I learned so much from her and she has the BEST PUMPKICK in the business. ( I learned from her ) ❤️ can’t wait to wrestle you again KotaKai !!!!

Shazza McKenzie @Shazza_McKenzie Imagine not having anything for Dakota Kai. Baffling. Imagine not having anything for Dakota Kai. Baffling.

Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler @DakotaKai_WWE is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow. #KingKota .@DakotaKai_WWE is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow. #KingKota https://t.co/BS9Fcma7IM

Raquel @RaquelWWE 🏼 Persia is a powerhouse gem! Persia is a powerhouse gem! 💪🏼💎

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix @DakotaKai_WWE is a leader and an outstanding talent. One of my favorite woman wrestlers and a lovely human being. .@DakotaKai_WWE is a leader and an outstanding talent. One of my favorite woman wrestlers and a lovely human being.

Which superstar's release are you most disappointed about from the most recent cuts? Let us know in the comments section below!

