WWE News Roundup - Reaction to Bobby Lashley's scary fall, Brock Lesnar spotted for the first time since WrestleMania 38, Major star waiting on a phone call

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, and we've got a few massive names featured in the latest lineup of stories.

Bobby Lashley experienced a major scare at a recent live event as he suffered a nasty fall due to a rope botch. The former WWE Champion provided an update on his status after fans expressed their concerns online, and we've covered his reaction in the roundup.

Brock Lesnar has also been spotted for the first time since his WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns, and fans will be amazed to learn about the Beast Incarnate's whereabouts.

The WWE Rumor Roundup ends with a timely update on Alexa Bliss and why she has been away from RAW.

#1. Bobby Lashley reacts after suffering a painful-looking fall at WWE Live Event

Bobby Lashley took on Drew McIntyre at a WWE Live Event in Newcastle, England, the first show of the company's 2022 European Spring Tour. Unfortunately for The All Mighty, he was involved in a botched spot during the match.

There came a point during the match where Lashley and McIntyre were looking to set up the Claymore finisher using the ropes. However, the top rope snapped from the impact, leading to Bobby Lashley falling out of the ring.

Fans in attendance revealed that Lashley wasn't seriously hurt after the incident and was able to complete the match against The Scottish Warrior. You can check out fan footage of the fall below:

The former world champion took to social media to post an incredible one-word response following the unplanned mishap. Lashley then boasted about his toughness while reacting to clips of the house show accident.

Bobby Lashley is presently embroiled in a feud with Omos as the RAW superstars are set to have another match at WrestleMania Backlash. Thankfully, Lashley didn't endure a severe injury ahead of a crucial premium live event.

#2. Where is Brock Lesnar following his WrestleMania 38 match?

Brock Lesnar lost to Roman Reigns to close out WrestleMania 38.

As expected, Brock Lesnar has not appeared for WWE since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate fell short in the "Winner Takes All" contest and has since been on hiatus from wrestling.

Lesnar seems to be enjoying his free time butchering beef on his ranch. The Bearded Butchers uploaded a fascinating photo of the WWE Superstar to their Instagram along with the following caption:

"We just received a call from Brock Lesnar, and he was excited to share what he was up to today. (Butchering a Beef) We approve 100%!!! Great work, Brock!"

As the image is NSFW in nature, you can check it out right HERE.

Brock Lesnar was on one of his most acclaimed runs ever as a babyface during his rivalry with Roman Reigns. The angle culminated at WrestleMania 38 as the Tribal Chief defeated his long-time adversary to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The company has often been secretive about its plans for Brock Lesnar, and the situation isn't different this time around. However, it's certain that the 44-year-old star will return for another high-profile storyline, and we'll keep you updated on all the backstage developments leading up to his comeback.

#3. Alexa Bliss provides an update on her return

"Street Journalist" Adam Glyn caught up with Alexa Bliss outside an airport and asked about her absence from WWE programming.

Little Miss Bliss, who recently got married to musician Ryan Cabrera, revealed that she has been ready to appear since February and was just waiting on a phone call from the company.

Alexa Bliss' last in-ring outing took place in Saudi Arabia, where she competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and was eventually ousted by Bianca Belair.

Here's what Alexa Bliss had to say about her impending return:

"Hopefully soon. I'm just waitin' on the call. Been ready to go since before Saudi Arabia."

Alexa Bliss is 100% healthy and seems highly motivated to hit the ground running once she gets a call from company officials regarding her return. While a few creative pitches have been made backstage for Bliss, we aren't familiar with WWE's planned storyline direction for the former women's champion.

