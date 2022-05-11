WWE News Roundup: Vince McMahon in a 'yelling argument' with veteran, Becky Lynch takes a shot at male superstar, Triple H prevented star from getting fired

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some important updates related to top names like Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Triple H.

Roman Reigns recently teamed up with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle at WrestleMania Backlash. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took a dig at The Tribal Chief, saying that she always defended her championship at Premium Live Events. We will take a look into her Tweet among other topics:

3) Becky Lynch takes a dig at Roman Reigns

The Man posted a Tweet saying that she always defended her title at pay-per-views when she was the champion. Many, including the current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, thought the remark was aimed towards her. However, Lynch clarified that she was, in fact, referring to Roman Reigns.

After the EST of WWE hit back at Lynch, The Man was quick to point out that her snide remark wasn't meant for Belair to begin with. Both Belair and Reigns did not defend their championships at WrestleMania Backlash this past weekend. While Reigns competed in a 6-man tag team match, Belair was not booked for the show.

2) Details on Vince McMahon's 'yelling argument' with WWE veteran

Stone Cold defeated The Undertaker at SummerSlam 1998. Both men were babyfaces in the match and 'Taker cordially gave his WWE title to Austin after their match. Former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed to Pounding The Meat’s Vinny Vegas, that he wasn't onboard with the call of both men being babyfaces.

Russo revealed that he had a 'yelling argument' with Vince McMahon ahead of the show. He believed that one of the two men should have had hellish tendencies and be the bad guy. He said that McMahon wanted both the men to be happy backstage and so didn't turn them heel.

“There was one time I got in a yelling argument with Vince,” Russo said. “I’ll never forget it, bro, because it took place in his limo, and when I’m telling you he’s in the front and I’m in the back, that’s how close we were.”

1) Triple H saved Alexander Wolfe from getting fired

Former WWE Superstar Axel Tischer, formerly known as Alexander Wolfe, revealed that Triple H saved him and his faction Sanity from getting fired in 2019. Wolfe, Eric Young, Big Damo and Nikki Cross joined the main roster i. However, the company really utilize them effectively.

The members were split up so that they could do something other than sit in catering. Wolfe said that Triple H was responsible in giving them a second chance. He said that if The Game did not intervene, he would've been released in 2019.

''They split us up because Triple H, he kind of like saved us,” Tischer said. “He thought before we sit there in catering and turn too sour and lose our entire passion for that [wrestling], he wanted to split us up and give us something else to do,'' said Wolfe

Unfortunately, every member of Sanity apart from Nikki Cross was eventually released by WWE.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell