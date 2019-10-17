WWE News: Ruby Riott recalls tearful first meeting with John Cena

Ruby Riott met John Cena before a tryout match

Ruby Riott opened up on a wide range of topics during her appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, including the time she met John Cena when she began working as an extra for WWE earlier in her career.

The former Riott Squad leader recalled that she travelled to a SmackDown show in Cleveland by herself and ended up arriving 30 minutes later than planned.

She then ran to the front of the building and spoke to a security guard who helped her find an elevator to go to WWE’s Talent Relations department, which is where she bumped into Cena.

“They find me an elevator, there’s tears running down my face, I’ve got my gear bag in my hand. The door opens and the only person I see sitting at a table in front of me – I’ll never forget this – is John Cena. He can see I’m upset and I’m running to Talent Relations. He’s very kind. He just says, ‘It’s alright, you’re okay.’ I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m ever going to get a job here!’”

As it turned out, Riott ended up speaking to Road Dogg – a key person behind the scenes on SmackDown at the time – and she went on to compete in a tryout match.

Ruby Riott’s current WWE status

After moving to WWE’s main roster from NXT in November 2017, Ruby Riott featured regularly on RAW and SmackDown alongside her fellow Riott Squad members, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, before the trio separated in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

Since then, Logan has competed in several matches on Main Event and Morgan has recently been teasing a character change, while Riott has been out of action after undergoing surgeries on both of her shoulders.

She is expected to return to action in early 2020.

