WWE News: Rumor killer on Bret Hart's attacker

Bret Hart' got attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

What's the story?

After Bret Hart was attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, a bloody mugshot of his "attacker" surfaced on social media but we can now confirm that that photo was actually a fake.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart and Natalya were in the ring at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during the induction of the Hart Foundation when a fan jumped over the barricade and ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart. Before any further damage was done, Travis Browne, Shane McMahon and The New Day rushed into the ring. While The New Day got Bret and Natalya out of there, Browne and McMahon unloaded on the attacker.

After security and a bunch of Superstars got him out of the ring and started to lead him away, Dash Wilder hit the man with a nasty looking right hand.

The man was later identified as an amateur MMA fighter with a 2-1 record named Zach Madsen. It was also later revealed that the man had been sending crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars in the lead up to WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

A bloody mugshot of the "attacker" emerged online after the incident at the Hall of Fame ceremony. We can now confirm that was not the actual mugshot of the attacker.

You can check out an actual photo of Bret Hart's attacker, Zach Madsen, below:

Zach Madsen - The man who attacked Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame ceremony

What's next?

Things don't look good for Madsen now. He's been charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree assault. He's in a lot of legal trouble and is probably rethinking his actions right now.

