×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Rumor killer on Bret Hart's attacker

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
193   //    08 Apr 2019, 06:52 IST

Bret Hart' got attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony
Bret Hart' got attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

What's the story?

After Bret Hart was attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, a bloody mugshot of his "attacker" surfaced on social media but we can now confirm that that photo was actually a fake.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart and Natalya were in the ring at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during the induction of the Hart Foundation when a fan jumped over the barricade and ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart. Before any further damage was done, Travis Browne, Shane McMahon and The New Day rushed into the ring. While The New Day got Bret and Natalya out of there, Browne and McMahon unloaded on the attacker.

After security and a bunch of Superstars got him out of the ring and started to lead him away, Dash Wilder hit the man with a nasty looking right hand.

The man was later identified as an amateur MMA fighter with a 2-1 record named Zach Madsen. It was also later revealed that the man had been sending crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars in the lead up to WrestleMania.

ALSO READ: Bret Hart's attacker sent crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars

The heart of the matter

A bloody mugshot of the "attacker" emerged online after the incident at the Hall of Fame ceremony. We can now confirm that was not the actual mugshot of the attacker.

You can check out an actual photo of Bret Hart's attacker, Zach Madsen, below:

Zach Madsen - The man who attacked Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame ceremony
Zach Madsen - The man who attacked Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame ceremony

What's next?

Things don't look good for Madsen now. He's been charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree assault. He's in a lot of legal trouble and is probably rethinking his actions right now.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bret Hart
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE News: Bret Hart's attacker sent crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Natalya reacts to Bret Hart getting attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart and Dash Wilder meet for first time after Hall of Fame assault and infamous punch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart's Hall of Fame attacker allegedly charged with assault
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor-killer on Asuka's plans for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: Rumour killer on the 4 Horsewomen closing WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Superstar returns during WrestleMania 35 Women's Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch: Real Heat or Kayfabe?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on The Undertaker's planned match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Identity of Bret Hart's attacker revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us