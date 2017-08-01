WWE News: Rumor killer on a huge WWE return on tonight's Raw

The internet briefly exploded when people though they saw Paige backstage....

by Jeremy Bennett News 01 Aug 2017, 02:58 IST

Paige has found herself in controversy since her last appearance on WWE television in June 2016...

We haven't seen Paige on WWE television since June 2016 when she and Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke and Charlotte in a tag match on Monday Night Raw.

The internet was buzzing about her possible return tonight after the WWE posted a Snapchat video with Charly Caruso. A screenshot of that Snapchat is shown in the tweet below:

That definitely looks like Paige from a distance, but the rumors were quickly quelled as you can see in the WWE's Instagram post, it is Sasha Banks dressed up as a zombie for an apparent photo shoot.

Paige underwent successful neck surgery in October of last year and is close to being able to return to the ring. She remains under contract with the WWE even though she's been in the news quite a bit over the past year including the domestic dispute with Alberto El Patron at the Orlando Airport earlier in July.

Speculation is that the WWE is keeping her under contract until the release of the movie about her family "Fighting With My Family" which The Rock is an executive producer. The WWE is expecting the film to have a lot of buzz, and they would rather have Paige with the company than with a rival promotion close to release in 2018.

Our hopes were up when first seeing that screenshot, but for the time being, we will have to wait a little longer for the return of Paige.