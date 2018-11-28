WWE News: Rumor killer on WWE banning Seth Rollins' finisher

Seth Rollins' curb stomp finisher hasn't been banned by WWE

What's the story?

Earlier today it was reported that WWE had been forced to ban Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp finisher once again following an issue with the USA Network, but it appears that this isn't the case.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler last night on Raw after The Showoff answered his Intercontinental Championship open challenge, but even though the match was the best on a lackluster episode of Raw, it's become most notable for the fact that Rollins picked up the victory using his Falcon Arrow signature move.

Ziggler was pinned off the move that is usually a near fall for the former World Champion which is why rumours have circulated today that his usual Curb Stomp finisher had been banned by the company once again.

The move was originally banned following WrestleMania 31 by Vince McMahon, who didn't believe that the move was a good enough finish for his World Champion but was then reinstated earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

WrestlingNewssource reported earlier today that WWE had been forced to ban Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp finisher once again because of a dispute with USA Network and the former World Champion would instead be forced to use the Falcon Arrow for the foreseeable future, but it appears that this isn't the case.

Rollins himself responded to the news on Social Media where he clarified that the news was inaccurate.

😂😂 your source is incorrect bubba. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 27, 2018

What's next?

Rollins will be able to use his Curb-Stomp finisher moving forward and could potentially pull it out as part of his match against Dean Ambrose at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs in a few weeks' time.

