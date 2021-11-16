WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Veteran threatened to be fired if he didn't agree to controversial plan; Randy Orton set to break huge record; 'too soon' for Roman Reigns dream match? (16th November 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE. WWE is moving towards Survivor Series and this week on RAW, we finally saw some build towards the brand vs brand matches that will take place at the show.

WWE's build towards Survivor Series has been criticized by fans as the pay-per-view has not been the prime focus of the shows for the past few weeks.

At the event, Roman Reigns will face Big E in a battle of the world champions. Apart from that, two 5-on-5 traditional matches will also take place.

In today's edition, we will talk about big names like Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Big E and many more. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some big stories:

#5 Booker T on possible Roman Reigns vs The Rock match in WWE

WWE legend Booker T believes it may be too soon to have a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The two were rumored to face each other at next year's WrestleMania. However, that plan is off the table for now due to The Rock's busy schedule.

Speaking on his podcast, Booker T admitted that while there is still a possibility that the cousins will face each other at WrestleMania, it is unlikely:

"As far as that match happening, it can happen. I just think it's way too soon for something like that to happen because, my thing is this, if The Rock comes back and faces Roman, what do you do in that match? It's almost like backing yourself in the corner if you do something like that right now. The payoff is so much bigger down the road if you're going to do something like that,'' said Booker T.

He said that this match would draw crowds regardless of when it happens. Reigns is currently rumored to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun