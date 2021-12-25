WWE News & Rumor Roundup – 5-time champion 'heavily considering' AEW, Original retirement plans for Big E, Star might not be at WrestleMania 38 (December 24th, 2021)

We're back to a special Christmas edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup.

A recently released WWE Superstar is reportedly considering making a move to AEW. Reigning WWE champion Big E opened up about his retirement plans and when he originally wanted to hang up his wrestling boots.

We also have some exciting speculation regarding Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's absorbing storyline. What will Paul Heyman do in the coming months? Multiple possibilities have been explored in the roundup.

Booker T said fans should not expect to see a former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38.

Samoa Joe's recent spotting has given rise to speculation regarding his status, and we ideally concluded today's roundup with an update on the Samoan Submission Machine.

#5. Former WWE star Johnny Gargano is considering going to AEW

Johnny Gargano ended an eventful run with WWE earlier this month as he chose not to re-sign with the company. Gargano is presently a free agent, and Dave Meltzer revealed that the former NXT star is angling towards working with AEW.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that the five-time champion in WWE was 'heavily considering" a move to Tony Khan's promotion:

"Just things he's said both publicly and privately, I mean I know he's heavily considering going to AEW, put it that way." (H/t Cultaholic)

Gargano has been quite active on Twitch since leaving WWE. The former NXT star is expected to take a short break as he's expecting his first child with his wife Candice LeRae.

There are no updates on whether AEW has offered Johnny Gargano a contract. However, the superstar's recent comments have made his intentions reasonably clear.

Gargano has name-dropped multiple AEW stars and has teased the possibility of extending his rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa outside WWE.

AEW seems like the most likely destination for Johnny Gargano, but will he be able to stand out on a stacked roster? Only time will tell.

