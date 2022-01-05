WWE News & Rumor Roundup: AJ Styles' status with the company; bad news for Seth Rollins; Roman Reigns' future - 5th January 2022

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring you the latest news and rumors from the world of Vince McMahon's company. In today's jam-packed edition, we will talk about WrestleMania plans for some of the biggest superstars.

This article will also take a look at what the future holds for former world champion AJ Styles amidst rumors of him WWE. We will also take a look at what the original plan was for Big E at Day 1 before Brock Lesnar was added to the match.

Rumors suggest that Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this year. We will take a look if these rumors are true, among many other interesting stories:

#5 Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that some new twists and turns will be added to the ongoing feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He also added that the two will clash at WrestleMania.

There has been some speculation that WWE may change plans given the fact that Brock Lesnar became the champion at Day 1. However, the match between The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief is reportedly still on course:

“Drew (McIntyre) will find out I presume this week how serious it is. He would be the guy (most likely to face Reigns at Royal Rumble), but he may not be available. I know that they’ve got everything worked out between now and WrestleMania. Everything is worked out. All the original plans, there were some changes obviously because the Lesnar and Roman Reigns match from Saturday didn’t happen, but they’ve got their new twists and turns, and the final destination, which is presumably Lesnar and Roman Reigns, is still on," said Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar has stated that he will be present on SmackDown this week. He will seemingly confront Roman Reigns after their match at Day 1 got nixed because of Reigns contracting COVID.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun