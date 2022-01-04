Update on WWE and Universal Championship match plans for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WrestleMania 38 is less than three months away now and the hype is already in the air. We now have an update on WWE's plans for the two world title matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship at Day 1 last weekend shocked many. This has reportedly also forced the company to make changes to its plans.

There has been speculation that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will face each other in a "champion vs. champion" match at WrestleMania 38. Dave Meltzer has now reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is still going ahead with its original plans for the two world titles at WrestleMania 38.

“Drew (McIntyre) will find out I presume this week how serious it is. He would be the guy (most likely to face Reigns at Royal Rumble), but he may not be available. I know that they’ve got everything worked out between now and WrestleMania. Everything is worked out. All the original plans, there were some changes obviously because the Lesnar and Roman Reigns match from Saturday didn’t happen, but they’ve got their new twists and turns, and the final destination, which is presumably Lesnar and Roman Reigns, is still on," said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that the plan for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 38 is also still the same as it was previously:

“Whatever the plan was for the WWE Championship match – I don’t know what it was – but they’re gonna get there, and that’s also still on. So the WrestleMania matches are the same, but the plans on how to get there obviously have changed,” Dave Meltzer added. (h/t WrestleTalk)

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania 38 could create multiple problems for WWE

On paper, the WWE Champion going up against the Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania seems to be the biggest match that the company could book. It would surely be a huge money-making bout as well. However, going ahead with this could lead to multiple other problems.

For starters, this would steal the opportunity from two other talents to get a WrestleMania moment by challenging for a world title. Additionally, what would happen to the winner of the Royal Rumble in this case?

Could we see a repeat of the WrestleMania 35 main event with the winner of the Royal Rumble facing both the WWE and Universal Champion in a "winner takes all" match? The possibilities are endless but WWE needs to be careful with its booking.

For now, Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a dream match at the Royal Rumble. As for Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion could return to SmackDown this week after recovering from COVID-19.

