AJ Styles' current contract situation in WWE revealed - Reports

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles will not be leaving the company anytime soon as he is contracted for a long time, as per reports.

The Phenomenal One has been a part of the company for six years, having debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble. In his stint with WWE, Styles has won several Titles and is already a Grand Slam champion.

In a recent Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer stated that Styles signed a three or five-year deal and is a "lifer" for the company.

“No, he’s not going anywhere. He just signed, I don’t know if it’s a 3 or a 5 [year deal]. It wasn’t that long ago when he signed it. He’s not going anywhere. He had the chance to go if he wanted to but he was not interested. There were certainly overtures made for him and they were good money overtures but he’s in his mind, I think he’s a lifer there. Whether that’s the right or wrong call, I couldn’t tell you,” said Meltzer. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Speculation regarding his WWE exit intensified after he was squashed by Omos on RAW recently. Reports had earlier suggested that Styles had signed a three-year contract in 2019, which means that it will expire this year.

AJ Styles on when he wants to retire from WWE

When he signed his contract in 2019, the former WWE Champion stated that it would be his last contract in pro wrestling. He said he wanted to spend more time with his children as the main reason for ending his in-ring career.

Styles already has his next move in mind after retiring, stating that he would like to be a recruiter or scout for the company.

There was speculation that the 44-year-old could possibly move to AEW to reunite with The Young Bucks, rumors that AJ Styles himself confirmed in 2020.

