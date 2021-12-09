WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Another former World Champion leaving, Interesting Fiend update, Released star willing to return in a new role (8th December 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we gather all the main stories being discussed in and around Vince McMahon's promotion.

Reports suggest that another former world champion could be on his way out of the WWE as his contract expires soon.

It's been a while since Bray Wyatt's WWE release, but his name continues to pop up, and this time, we have an interesting update regarding The Fiend. Another recently released star revealed that she would be willing to return to the company, however, not as a talent but in a different capacity.

A WWE Producer also disclosed details of the backstage reaction to Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's recent RAW main event.

We concluded the roundup with a positive update on a WWE Hall of Famer's health.

#5 Kevin Owens expected to leave WWE

Kevin Owens' WWE contract is set to expire at the end of January 2022, and all roads presently lead to the former World Champion's exit.

Fightful first reported on Kevin Owens' contract status a few weeks back, and not much has changed regarding his decision to sign a new deal.

On this week's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Kevin Owens is still expected to leave WWE once his contract expires.

Owens is currently scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley will most likely be added to the contest to make it a four-way bout, with Meltzer reporting that Owens is in the match just to take the pin.

Sportskeeda Wrestling

#WWE #NXT Three former NXT Champions will be battling it out against each other for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1. Three former NXT Champions will be battling it out against each other for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1.#WWE #NXT https://t.co/f37OxK45yR

The former Universal Champion can afford to get pinned as he is reportedly not leaning towards re-signing with Vince McMahon's promotion.

"They also say it's still expected that Kevin Owens is leaving WWE soon and he's been added to the title match at Day 1 to take the pin and keep everyone else strong," stated the report (CSS).

AEW looks like the most probable destination for Kevin Owens once he officially becomes a free agent in 2022.

lizzy 🌸 @lizzyxlucha maybe I’m overthinking but the word “rejoice” from Kevin Owens seems like a reference to where he might be heading next 👀 maybe I’m overthinking but the word “rejoice” from Kevin Owens seems like a reference to where he might be heading next 👀 https://t.co/Nx6veynoY3

The RAW Superstar has already dropped multiple hints of an AEW move, and the next few weeks of WWE programming should give fans a clearer picture of the Prizefighter's future.

