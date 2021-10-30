WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Big name had backstage heat with Roman Reigns, Current RAW star considered retirement, Speculation on new Bray Wyatt photo (29th October 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News and Rumor roundup, where we recap all the top stories coming out of Vince McMahon's company.

We've got a star-studded lineup for you today, and Roman Reigns' name is unsurprisingly at the top of the list. A big name from RAW discussed getting heat from Reigns for his recent comments.

Another experienced superstar from the red brand opened up about his retirement and revealed that he was close to hanging up his boots not too long ago.

We also have all the latest updates on Bray Wyatt's status, and there is an interesting note regarding the former WWE Champion's immediate future.

Reigning WWE champion Big E also revealed details of a text message he received from a legendary star following his World Title victory.

Vince McMahon also reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel, and the reason behind his visit has also been revealed. Additionally, the WWE boss has directed officials regarding a new requirement when hiring referees.

That's the gist of what to expect in today's roundup, and on that note, let's take a look at each story in detail:

#5 Matt Riddle confirms he had backstage heat in WWE for his comments on Roman Reigns

During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg, Matt Riddle confirmed that he had backstage heat with Roman Reigns for talking trash about the Universal champion.

Riddle had declared that he could beat Reigns in a real fight and that the Tribal Chief wasn't a 'needle-mover.'

The Original Bro revealed that Roman Reigns wasn't happy with his comments and that he was on the receiving end of some heat behind the scenes.

Unlike Riddle, Roman Reigns didn't see the humor in the RAW's superstar's jibes, and thankfully, for the RAW Superstar, he hasn't lost his push as a result of the incident.

"I'm trying not to talk too much trash anymore. I don't want to upset the higher-ups. I'm not going to mention exact names, but he's a chief of tribes. I said something about him recently. I'm not saying specific names. It could be anybody. He wasn't happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle and selling merch. He didn't like what I said. I thought it was hilarious, but not everybody thinks like me," stated Riddle. (H/t WrestlingNews.co)

Riddle said that The Tribal Chief is currently not ready to have a friendship or on-screen rivalry with him due to his comments.

The RAW superstar hopes the situation between him and Reigns will simmer down before they build a relationship in the WWE.

"Kind of like I rubbed Bill (Goldberg) the wrong way. I don't think Bill was ready for a relationship with me, and over time and the years, things have simmered down," confessed Riddle.

Riddle vs. Reigns may not happen anytime soon, but the possible future feud already has some backstory to it for WWE to capitalize on.

