WWE News & Rumor Roundup – Big talks in progress with AEW, interpromotional match teased for Roman Reigns, possible title switch (January 9th, 2022)

It's that time of the day again where we look at the biggest news and rumors from WWE.

Mickie James' surprise return has seemingly opened the proverbial forbidden door as a top executive from Vince McMahon's company is reportedly in talks with AEW regarding an upcoming project.

A reigning champion from another prominent company teased a massive inter-promotional match with none other than Roman Reigns.

We also have all the details regarding the possible plans for the world titles heading into WrestleMania 38.

A retired superstar's name has also trended on social media following the announced returns of multiple veterans for the women's Royal Rumble match.

We wrapped up the roundup with an exciting story about an alternate in-ring name for Liv Morgan.

#5. WWE reportedly in talks with AEW regarding future projects

WWE no longer has any borders as the company is reportedly willing to work with contracted talent outside the company.

RingSideNews reports that John Laurinaitis has talked with Tony Khan about biographies featuring talent presently in AEW. The report further stated that the company's Head of Talen Relations has thus far gotten along with Khan as they are in discussions about possible projects:

"AEW is in discussions about projects with [John] Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis has spoken with Tony Khan about biographies on certain talent that is now in AEW," a source told RSN.

The AEW roster predominantly consists of former superstars, and the likes of Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Jim Ross could be on the company's radar for future content.

It should be noted that there have been no discussions about having AEW talent wrestle in Vince McMahon's ring. Still, the initial contact between both parties is a positive sign, even if it's about creating documentaries.

Mickie James was announced as a Royal Rumble entrant despite being the reigning IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, which shows that anything is possible in professional wrestling. 2022 will be a very interesting year indeed!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh