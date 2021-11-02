×
WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Released Superstar shaves his head, Brock Lesnar to renew old rivalry after Roman Reigns, Concept for Bray Wyatt's terrifying new mask (2nd November 2021)

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar/Bray Wyatt
Modified Nov 02, 2021
Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor and News Roundup.

In today's jam-packed edition, we'll talk about Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, and Jon Moxley, among others. WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series, and superstars are settling into their new brands. However, AJ Styles is missing from RAW, and this article will take a look at the reason for The Phenomenal One's absence.

Brock Lesnar lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. However, reports suggested that Lesnar will continue his feud with Roman up until WrestleMania. But it looks like the company has already decided on Lesnar's next opponent. So, without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some big rumors and news from WWE:

#5. Drew McIntyre, to renew feud with Brock Lesnar?

Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar pode voltar a acontecer wrestling.pt/drew-mcintyre-…

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Drew McIntyre's use of Brock Lesnar's Kimura on WWE SmackDown last week has a big significance. He essentially meant that McIntyre's use of Lesnar's move was a low-key way to start building a feud between the two former rivals.

“There was significance in Drew McIntyre using the Kimura (Brock Lesnar’s submission move) on Mustafa Ali on SmackDown,” says Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar faced Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort. The Scottish Warrior beat The Beast Incarnate in a matter of minutes to become the WWE Champion.

Fans felt that Lesnar would want to take his revenge upon returning, but the former Universal Champion went after Roman Reigns instead. The program between Reigns and Lesnar is pegged to culminate at WrestleMania, and Lesnar's next feud in WWE might be with his former rival Drew McIntyre.

