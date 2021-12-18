WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Major interest in top AEW star, big name rejected offer to join NXT, title reign plans canceled (December 17, 2021)

Welcome back to a stacked edition of the daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we list down all the top stories from the world of wrestling.

One of AEW's most promising stars has attracted interest from WWE as Vince McMahon, and his team could try to sign the talent once his contract expires.

Details of a veteran superstar rejecting Triple H's offer to join NXT have also come to light. A former WWE star even revealed WWE's nixed plans for him to have a prominent intercontinental title reign.

Goldberg currently has one match left on his WWE contract, and a Hall of Famer has urged his former WCW rival to put Roman Reigns over before he retires.

The roundup ends with a legendary wrestler's son expressing his desire to have a match against Brock Lesnar.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the topics of the day:

#5. WWE is "very interested" in signing AEW's MJF

Andrew Zarian on the We're Live Pal podcast said WWE is very interested in MJF. Both FOX and USA Network execs have also been pushing for WWE to get him. Lots of interest for MJF.

MJF will be a free agent in 2024, and the AEW star has promised to kick off a massive bidding war once he becomes a free agent. Andrew Zarian revealed on Wrestling Observer's 'We're Live Pal' that WWE officials have shown a lot of interest in the 'Salt of the Earth.'

It was noted that WWE is always trying to find its next big star, and MJF fits all the requirements to be the promotion's next top guy.

"And there have been conversations. And I know WWE's very interested in him. They're always looking for that next star, that next heel, and the second you see this guy, especially on TV, he's so impressive," revealed Zarian.

Ryback and CM Punk have some history with each other and MJF may have just reignited that

MJF has also got people talking at USA and FOX regarding his value as a performer and future in the business. The 24-year-old wrestler's exceptional development has caught the attention of top network executives, and they could make a move for the star in 2024.

"The network guys – not the WWE guys, they brought up MJF to me – but the network guys, both sides have asked me what I think of him, and if his contract expiring in 2024 is true. So very interesting that there's a lot of focus on that guy right now. Because I think WWE and the networks are bothrealizingg that they need those kind of guys on that roster to balance everything out," Zarian added. H/t WrestleTalk

MJF has admitted in recent interviews that he is a businessman and will entertain offers from the WWE. While Tony Khan is also expected to quote a high figure to convince him to stay, the possibility of WWE pulling off a coup increases each day.

