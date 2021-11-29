WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Controversial gimmick to end? Ex-Champion unhappy with Brock Lesnar's return, Charlotte Flair's message to Toni Storm (November 28, 2021) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A new report regarding a controversial gimmick has surfaced, indicating that it might not have a long-term future in the company.

Brock Lesnar will make his highly-anticipated return soon, and a former champion has mentioned that he is certainly not looking forward to it. Meanwhile, Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair had an altercation on the latest WWE SmackDown episode. The latter then took some shots at Storm during a backstage interview.

A recent report has highlighted the lack of interest surrounding this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Not too long ago, a WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how The Rock received a lot of advice during his early stint in the promotion.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. WWE to drop plans for "daddy's girl" gimmick on NXT 2.0?

The latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0 featured a vignette that hyped up the arrival of Tiffany Stratton to the Tuesday night show. Her character seems to be based on a popular trope from movies and television shows, as she looks set to portray a rich, spoiled "daddy's girl" gimmick.

Check out her comments from the recent vignette below:

"Whomever said money can't buy happiness must have been poor. Daddy has paid for my tennis lessons since I was a little girl. And now, I have the best serve at the country club. I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth, ugh, because... silver is tacky. Daddy said I'm ready to take over NXT, and he is never wrong," said Stratton.

Now, Bryan Alvarez has implied on Wrestling Observer Live that there could be internal conflict over this on-screen angle within WWE. Although he isn't too sure whether or not more vignettes featuring Stratton have already been filmed, the company might nix plans for the "daddy's girl" character as a result of higher-ups "backing away" from the idea.

"I couldn't help but hear within the last few hours that they may now be backing away from this daddy's girl character so we'll see. I'm not sure how many vignettes they've already shot but if she's no longer talking about 'daddy' then you'll know why. You heard it here first," said Alvarez.

Tiffany Stratton has already appeared on WWE television for the November 19th episode of 205 Live, where she defeated Amari Miller. Thanks to the above rumor and the controversial nature of her vignette, it will now be interesting to see how she fares on NXT 2.0.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das