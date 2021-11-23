WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Veteran superstar's unexpected release criticized, Charlotte and Andrade's relationship in trouble, Jeff Hardy to renew old rivalry with Hall of Famer? (23rd November 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE. Survivor Series is in the rearview mirror and we've hopefully got some fresh storylines around the corner.

WWE recently released more superstars which have created a big buzz in the wrestling industry. These releases have come as a shock and there is unhappiness on the roster over these surprise releases. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has stated that he isn't happy about the release of a former IC Champion.

We will also take a look at some interesting topics revolving around top names like Edge, Charlotte Flair and Jeff Hardy. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some big stories:

#5 Eric Bischoff unhappy with John Morrison's WWE release

John Morrison was a former IC Champion and one of the most athletic veterans on the roster. However, Johny Drip Drip was let go by the company this month. His release came as a big surprise to everyone as he is a tenured WWE superstar.

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about his release during his podcast 83 weeks and said that the company should have used Morrison better.

''I remember John just doing a great job. He learned really quickly in terms of his mic work and his skills and his performance backstage… He’s got a great look, he was healthy, he wasn’t injury prone, open-minded guy, easy to work with, had a great sense of wanting to create a great character.'' said Bischoff

Bischoff also praised Morrison's character work and said that he understands the difference between his real personality and the character that he plays on television.

