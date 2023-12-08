WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion's contract expiring; top name's leg is 15% paralyzed; Rhea Ripley unhappy with new Judgment Day member application

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup. As always, this is the place to find the biggest news and rumors of the day from across the WWE and wrestling world.

With that being said, in this edition, there will be several big topics covered. A WWE star wants to join the Judgment Day, a wrestler's leg is 15% paralyzed, and a new major wrestler's contract is about to expire.

#1. Rhea Ripley does not appreciate R-Truth trying to join the Judgment Day

The Judgment Day have found themselves hounded by R-Truth over the last couple of weeks, and the star has somehow convinced himself that he's a member of the faction. He's gone so far as to change his profile picture to wearing photoshopped Judgment Day attire.

The fans want the faction to let him in, but Rhea Ripley is adamant that no addition is taking place.

Finn Balor had put the picture on his Instagram, to which Rhea Ripley rolled her eyes in the comments and put the "Woman gesturing no" emoji. Check it out below.

Rhea Ripley knows she does not want R-Truth as part of the faction

#2. WWE star Braun Strowman's leg is 15% paralyzed

The Monster Among Men recently opened up on his recovery and how he is doing now. The star admitted that he was going to have to be more careful than before thanks to the surgeries, but that he was used to doing that as his left leg was 15% paralyzed and he still wrestled with it in WWE.

"I’ll be a little more cautious thinking because now that I have some hardware and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, I don’t know, I’m crazy. I’ve worked around the injuries. As I said earlier, my left leg is 15% paralyzed and it has been my entire career. I don’t make excuses. I get it done. So we’re going to get it done."

#3. Deonna Purrazzo's IMPACT Wrestling contract is expiring

Deonna Purrazzo, a holder of three IMPACT Knockouts titles, and one IMPACT Knockouts tag team title, is soon going to be a free agent.

According to a report by Fightful Select, her contract expires on December 31, and she will be exploring free agency from January 1. The star and IMPACT are still on good terms, and the door is open for her to change her mind and return should she choose to do so.

