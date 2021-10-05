WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former World Champion pulled from match against Roman Reigns due to medical condition, top name to be out of action, Goldberg's deal (5th October 2021)

Welcome to WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. With the WWE Draft finally over, the landscape of the company has changed. Multiple superstars will be seen on new brands after Crown Jewel.

One of the names that have been drafted is Finn Balor. We will take a look at what WWE's plan for the Demon King is now that he will be a RAW superstar. We will also talk about two top names who will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

This article will also take a look at Goldberg's deal and why he'd lose millions if he didn't compete at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. So, without further ado, let us dive right in:

#5 Backstage details on Goldberg's deal in WWE

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that Goldberg has a very lucrative deal for the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. He said that, unlike other superstars, Goldberg gets paid more for shows in Saudi Arabia.

“The other match that is going to be there is Lashley and Bill Goldberg, because that one won’t be put on TV, because Goldberg does have a specific deal with the Saudi shows that is very lucrative," said Meltzer. "And if you were gonna pull his match to put it on TV, he wouldn’t be happy at all. That’s millions of dollars of difference,'' said Meltzer

The former Universal Champion will face Lashley in their SummerSlam rematch at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this month. Goldberg lost his last encounter due to a referee stoppage when he couldn't continue due to an injured knee.

However, this time around it looks like Goldberg will exact his revenge on The All Mighty and defeat the former WWE Champion.

Edited by Abhinav Singh