WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name to miss RAW after Corey Graves; Hulk Hogan gets offered new role in company; Cody Rhodes' achievement

#1. Logan Paul asks Hulk Hogan to be his father

In a video doing the rounds now, after Logan Paul posted his vlog from behind the scenes at the Netflix debut of RAW, there appears to be something that could be in the works for both stars.

Approaching him backstage, Logan Paul asked Hulk Hogan if he would be his father. The star approached him and said he was looking to replace his father and if Hogan would take his place. While this seemed innocuous enough, it has raised speculation among fans about whether WWE may pair Paul and Hogan in some sort of role.

#2. After Corey Graves, another top WWE commentator could miss RAW

Corey Graves was missing from this week's episode of NXT despite being previously advertised for the show. This came after he sent out two tweets letting fans know he was less than happy with what was happening and having been moved from the main roster. He also asked fans to hear what he had to say on this week's episode of NXT.

He was promptly removed from the show after this.

Now, it appears that Pat McAfee may also miss a show. ESPN announced that he would be on College GameDay and would resume his work on the show.

With that being the case, fans will have to wait and see if this will be an ongoing issue or not for the star.

#3. Cody Rhodes is named Wrestler of the Year

Cody Rhodes has been named the Wrestler of the Year in the recent PWI Awards. That's not the only award he won, though, as he was also crowned the Most Popular Wrestler of the Year and the Inspirational Wrestler of the Year.

He has now responded on X:

"Blessed man. Thank you readers. Now do me a favor…move the goalpost further back. Let’s go," Cody wrote.

With the star clearly finding success in WWE, fans will have to wait and see what's next for him heading into WrestleMania.

