WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major star returning soon? Legend's heartfelt post about Nick Khan, Roman Reigns receives praise (December 13, 2021)

We're back with another exciting WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A top star — currently out of action — has given a health update ahead of her potential return.

A multi-time world champion recently highlighted his past with WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns received some praise from a veteran on the current roster.

Today's roundup will also feature Triple H's in-ring status, as well as a released talent stating that the company cut time for one of Jeff Hardy's matches.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. Bayley teases her WWE in-ring return

Bayley hasn't wrestled since June 2021, as she suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center a month later.

In a recent Instagram live stream, The Role Model gave an update on her recovery and mentioned that she could "be coming back soon."

"People are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley.

Ted @TedBayRose Bayley with updates on her injury. She's coming back soon, it's just a matter of time. We just have to watch the shows and see when it will be 👀🔥⏳ Bayley with updates on her injury. She's coming back soon, it's just a matter of time. We just have to watch the shows and see when it will be 👀🔥⏳ https://t.co/fhJjN97Yh7

In July, WWE stated that Bayley would be out of action for approximately nine months. Judging by her recent comments, could she come back to the company well before April 2022?

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is yet to fully experience the return of live crowds this year, as her latest match went down inside the ThunderDome. She last tagged alongside Seth Rollins to defeat the duo of Bianca Belair and Cesaro on the blue brand.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das