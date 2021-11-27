WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Former star's talks about a big return, Keith Lee's new look, Alexa Bliss' status, Company reveals separation agreement (26th November 2021)

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup. We begin the lineup with a big story of a former star's talks with Triple H regarding an unexpected return.

Speaking of former WWE talent, Keith Lee showed off his new look amidst rumors of his next move in wrestling.

Alexa Bliss also commented on her WWE status as fans continue to raise concerns about her absence. We also have all the backstage details regarding the nixed Survivor Series plans for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The company also released the separation agreement regarding the recent departure of a top executive.

As always, there is a lot to look forward to in today's WWE News and Rumor Roundup!

#5. Former WWE star Maven had talks with Triple H about a return

Maven appeared on "That '90s Wrestling Podcast" and revealed details of his recent conversation with Triple H.

The former hardcore champion was quite close to re-signing with WWE as he spoke to The Game and Matt Bloom about possibly doing some announcing work for the company.

Maven recalled meeting with the NXT officials in Orlando before the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately for him, the country-wide lockdown proved to be the end of any plans of a potential comeback.

"Before the world was shut down before the pandemic, I actually travelled to Orlando and met with Hunter [Triple H] and with Albert [Matt Bloom] who is running the developmental down there now. And I was talking to them about maybe doing some announcing stuff. And I did that, and I went there, on March 11th of 2020. And if you remember, in America that's the day America shutdown [due to the pandemic]," revealed Maven.

He said that his love for professional wrestling would always be intact, and he didn't rule out the possibility of working with WWE in the future. The 45-year-old is also getting ready to wrestle again and vowed never to leave the professional wrestling business.

"So, you know I never want to turn my back or say no or it'll never happen. Because I don't know. I still and will always have wrestling in my blood. I still have wrestling dreams every week. I still have a dream where I'm either putting my boots on or I'm in the ring or I'm getting ready to wrestle somebody, and my love for the business is never gonna leave," said Maven. (h/t WrestlingNews)

Maven was released from WWE in 2005, and he has wrestled sporadically in the years following his exit. The three-time Hardcore Champion's last documented match happened in 2016, and it would be interesting to see if he laces up his wrestling boots again or even manages to secure a backstage role in Vince McMahon's promotion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das