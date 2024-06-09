WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Popular star wants to leave the company when their contract expires, Randy Orton's record, Bianca Belair on Becky Lynch

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for June 9, 2024. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Becky Lynch and Randy Orton.

Plus, the latest injury update and a title changing hands after SmackDown. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 A WWE NXT Superstar is seriously injured

Javier Bernal is the latest to join the list of injured superstars.

The NXT competitor recently took to Twitch and made a heartbreaking announcement. Bernal has broken his foot "in a few places" and could be out of action for six months.

"I've broken my foot in a few places. It stinks. It is what it is. I found out two days ago that I broke it in a few places." Javier Bernal continued, "Initially, I was told that I probably wasn't going to need surgery but then, the next day, the MRI was a little cloudy and they looked at it, and it looks like I probably will have surgery on my foot. I was looking at six weeks with no surgery and, from what I understand, it's looking like six months with surgery." [46:24 - 47:22]

Javier Bernal appeared on SmackDown earlier this year, losing to The Authors of Pain in a tag team match. He last wrestled on the latest episode of NXT Level Up.

#2 20-year-old star accepts Randy Orton's challenge

While recently speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Randy Orton mentioned that one WWE record may never be broken:

"As far as someone becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and taking that from me, I don't see that happening, only because I think it was a very special circumstance when I became the youngest world champion. I was 24 years old, and I don't know if there's anyone young enough to make it to that yet, so I think I'm gonna hold that for quite some time, if not from here on out." [2:08 - 2:34]

Interestingly, NXT star Je'Von Evans took Randy Orton's recent statement as a challenge.

The 20-year-old Evans wants to break The Viper's record by becoming the youngest world champion in WWE:

#3 Huge update on Ricochet's future

Ricochet, who has wrestled in WWE since 2018, is reportedly looking to leave the company.

PWInsider recently noted that the popular star intends to exit World Wrestling Entertainment when his contract expires this summer. Ricochet has given notice for the same and is expected to be written out of storylines soon.

Having been part of the company for so many years, the WWE RAW Superstar could quickly become a hot commodity as a free agent.

#4 New champion crowned after WWE SmackDown

Ricochet was the inaugural WWE Speed Champion not too long ago. However, that changed after the latest episode of SmackDown.

The 35-year-old star took on Andrade in an unsuccessful title defense. Andrade is now the new Speed Champion, and as stated above, Ricochet is likely leaving the company soon.

It should be interesting to see what's next for Ricochet. Meanwhile, Fightful Select has reported that Andrade is still likely to appear on SmackDown despite winning the Speed Championship.

#5 Bianca Belair addresses Becky Lynch's WWE departure

Becky Lynch's WWE contract expired not too long ago, and she is reportedly taking a break from wrestling.

Bianca Belair, one of Lynch's famous rivals, recently spoke to Denise Salcedo about Big Time Becks:

"I'm just super supportive of Becky of whatever space she's in right now with what she wants to do. Everyone knows how pivotal Becky was for my career, but not just inside the ring but outside the ring, she’s someone that I've always been able to go to and lean on just for advice and just as a friend. I would say that I would call Becky my friend." [9:10 - 9:34]

Belair also sees Lynch becoming a Hall of Famer at some point down the line:

"I'm just super excited for her with whatever she wants to do right now. I think that she's the GOAT. I think that she's going to be in the Hall of Fame one day for sure. But I don't see that time coming anytime soon." [10:20 - 10:30]

Amid speculation about Lynch's status, Belair continues to impress fans. She holds the Women's Tag Team Championship with Jade Cargill right now, and the duo will defend their gold during WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15.

Should Becky Lynch return to World Wrestling Entertainment or go somewhere else? Hit the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

