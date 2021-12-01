WWE Rumor and News Roundup: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins come face to face after RAW, Reason why Kevin Owens got a big title match (30th November 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today's compilation includes details on interesting encounters, potential feuds, and backstage reports concerning the latest events in the promotion.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Roman Reigns involved in a staredown with Seth Rollins after RAW goes off-air

Roman Reigns and The Usos made an appearance after this week's RAW went off the air. Right at the entrance of the ramp, Reigns stood across from former shield member Seth Rollins. The two superstars crossed paths when The Architect was still on SmackDown and tried to enter the title picture, but they were never involved in a match.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were involved in an intense staredown for a while before they both went their separate ways in their most recent encounter. After RAW, The Bloodline faced Drew McIntyre and New Day's King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston in a dark match.

However, the little moment between Reigns and Rollins undoubtedly managed to get the attention of the WWE Universe.

#5 Reason why Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Championship match

Kevin Owens tricked his way into the WWE Championship match, where he will now face Seth Rollins and Big E in the title match at Day 1 pay-per-view. He was creative in the trap he laid down for The Architect, who essentially ensured that KO shares his shot at Big E's title.

As per reports, this was done to ensure an extended feud between Rollins and the New Day member regardless of Owens' future with the company, which is in doubt considering that his current contract ends in January.

"This allows them to stretch the feud out between Big E and Seth Rollins because Kevin Owens can get pinned and they can keep the feud going. Because on that side, as long as Big E is a babyface champion, it's going to be tough to put Edge in there. Who is there other than Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens? And we don't know how long Kevin Owens is going to be there. His contract is coming up at the end of January after the Royal Rumble, and then he'll have a decision to make," Dave Meltzer said.

Kevin Owens spent the entire show telling Seth Rollins that he would be added to the WWE Championship match if he beat Big E. Rollins then went and discussed the idea with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, who ended up thinking that it was a good idea.

He also fell into KO's trap and attacked him during his match against Big E, essentially causing him to win and guaranteeing him a title shot at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

