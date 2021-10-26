WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Sonya Deville in backstage fight with big-name, Top star would've been fired if she didn't cut her hair, Major update on Brock Lesnar's future - 26th October 2020

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and updates from the world of WWE. In today's jam-packed edition, we will take a look at the ensuing situation involving Charlotte Flair and the rumors that she may be looking to leave WWE.

Flair has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons of late. She was involved in a backstage altercation with Becky Lynch and multiple reports have stated that she has become unpopular backstage. Apart from that, we will also see what Goldberg has to say after his win at WWE Crown Jewel.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors and news of the day:

#5 WWE official Sonya Deville had a backstage fight with Charlotte Flair

PWInsider has noted that Becky Lynch was not the only superstar Charlotte Flair had a backstage fight with at the SmackDown tapings. WWE Official Sonya Deville was very upset with The Queen over her behavior and the two were involved in a backstage altercation as well.

''Two different sources are saying that Sonya Deville was very angry with Flair and that she was “mad enough to want to fight Flair” at one point. It was said that Deville had an argument with Flair backstage at SmackDown.'' (H/t: )

The issues arose between the women when Charlotte Flair went off-script during the title exchange segment on SmackDown which was being conducted by Sonya Deville. The report further stated that there have been multiple issues with Flair over the past few months.

The word is that she has become very self-indulgent and only looks out for herself. Becky Lynch was seen as a locker room hero for standing up to Flair. A WWE source told PWInsider that stars such as Flair always try to retain their power.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam