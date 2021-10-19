WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, 2 superstars tease change in gimmick (19th October 2021)

WWE RAW’s go-home show before Crown Jewel did well in hyping up the upcoming pay-per-view. There are quite a few big matches scheduled for the upcoming show and the last 24 hours have given us important updates on what to expect. We also came across a few superstars teasing potential changes in their gimmicks.

There is a big spoiler for Crown Jewel 2021 but we have kept the report on the last page to keep you from accidentally reading the update against your wishes.

The article discusses some of the biggest stories that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#7 Paul Heyman shares a clever “spoiler” ahead of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Paul Heyman has played an important role in the Universal Championship feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. On one side, his former client keeps insisting that Heyman is still helping him. On the other hand, Reigns oscillates between trusting Heyman and asking him to prove his loyalty.

All of this has accounted for brilliant story-telling ahead of their title match at Crown Jewel 2021.

Everyone has questions about Paul Heyman’s true allegiance. Many believe that Reigns is playing a long game while others are speculative about Heyman’s secret association with Lesnar.

Recently, Paul Heyman took to his social media accounts and shared a clever video, disclosing a “spoiler” of the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. One of the biggest WWE personalities hyped up the title bout without revealing details.

"Exclusive! Spoiler for Crown Jewel!" Heyman wrote. "Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar... This Thursday - LIVE on Peacock and WWE Network. I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but... Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at Crown Jewel with the reigning defending undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion... and I assure you, I will be leaving Crown Jewel with the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion!"

The video quickly fired speculations on social media as Heyman never specified who he is referring to when he says “Universal Champion” twice in his speech. Last week on SmackDown, The Beast Incanate left The Tribal Chief speechless with just one line.

It will be exciting to see what’s in store for Reigns, Lesnar and, most importantly, Heyman, following the huge Universal championship bout scheduled for the pay-per-view.

#6 Alexa Bliss teases a change in WWE gimmick

Alexa Bliss played a dark character inspired by Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend” that she continued for months after the latter’s release from the company. She even challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules but failed. Since then, the multi-time champion has been on hiatus.

Recently, she took to Twitter to share an interesting GIF that has drawn the attention of fans. Until recently, all her posts teased a darker side to the personality but this GIF is different.

In it, she seemingly reverts to her old self, teasing a big change in the coming weeks. As long as she is medically cleared, it is being speculated that Bliss will make an appearance on RAW next week on the season premiere but as the “Goddess” – her old on-screen persona.

