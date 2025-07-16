WWE News & Rumor Roundup: The Undertaker returning for world champ, Next Goldberg in WWE revealed, Jey Uso refused to work with Jimmy? 

Welcome to a brand new edition of WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we have some of the biggest stories from the pro wrestling world currently making the rounds on social media.

We will be covering CM Punk's response to a female star's promo, The Undertaker's upcoming return to WWE, a wrestling veteran's bold claims of Jey Uso not wanting to work with Jimmy, and so much more. So without further ado, let's get started:

#4. CM Punk responds to Naomi's promo on RAW

As fans must be aware, IYO SKY put the Women's World Title on the line against Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2025. However, the creative team threw a massive curveball at fans by having Naomi successfully cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on The Genius of The SKY to win the gold.

Following her big win, the real-life Bloodline member made an appearance on Monday's RAW to send a message to the entire locker room, telling the "raggedy heifers" to proceed with caution. Naomi's promo caught CM Punk's eyes. The Best in the World was left in splits, and he reacted to the segment on his Instagram Story as seen below.

"Raggedy heifers," Punk wrote.

Naomi will be defending her newly won title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam, while CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

#3. Next Goldberg in WWE

Bill Goldberg challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Despite showing heart to go toe-to-toe with The Ring General, the veteran failed to emerge victorious.

While Bill Goldberg wrapped up his in-ring career following the encounter, Triple H seemingly anointed the next Goldberg in WWE. On the Evolution Post show, The Game said that Da Man won't be the last Goldberg in the Stamford-based promotion, as his son, Gage Goldberg, could continue his father's legacy in the wrestling world.

#2. The Undertaker's return

WWE fans are set for a treat as The Undertaker will return to WWE NXT next week. As fans must be aware, The Deadman is a mentor on WWE LFG.

On last night's NXT, The Phenom's team, which features Shiloh Hill, Danny Sekelsky, Bayley Humphrey, and Drake Morreaux, was involved in a heated confrontation with Trick Williams. The segment saw Williams take shots at the Hall of Famer and his squad.

Following that, The Deadman took to X to send a message to Williams before revealing that he will return to WWE next week.

It will be of interest to see how things unfold when The Deadman returns to the company next Tuesday to confront the TNA World Champion.

#1. Jey Uso may have refused to work with Jimmy Uso, wrestling personality speculates

Jey Uso has made a name for himself in the singles division, courtesy of his stellar performances over the last year and a half or so. However, The YEET Master's singles run could be the result of his refusal to work with Jimmy Uso, according to former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman.

On the recent episode of his podcast, Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Coachaman said that Jey could have told his twin brother, Jimmy, that he didn't want to work with him due to his legal troubles.

"You know what they did? You know what they’ve done? They took one of the best tag teams of all time, and his brother Jimmy had his issues, and so I’m quite sure backstage, Jey said, 'Hey man, I’ve gotta go on my own because every time you get in trouble, it hurts me.'" [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Jey is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction on RAW, while Jimmy is feuding with Solo Sikoa's faction on SmackDown.

