WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Top AEW star teases massive switch, Vince McMahon's doubts about pushing RAW Superstar, Backstage reaction to Crown Jewel (21st October 2021)

Welcome back to another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE news & rumor roundup. Crown Jewel is in the books, and we have all the backstage news and notes coming out of the pay-per-view.

How did WWE officials react to the latest Saudi Arabia event? Who were the leading producers of the matches? The roundup covers all the necessary points.

Elsewhere, a top AEW star teased the possibility of jumping ship to WWE once his contract ends. A current RAW superstar also revealed what Vince McMahon told him about his chances of making it big in the WWE.

Several backstage details have also emerged regarding WWE's perception of Adam Cole and the creative plans for the superstar before his departure from the company.

We ended the roundup on a positive note as two popular names unveiled new looks on social media. On that note, here's the latest WWE News & Rumor roundup:

#5. MJF says he could end up in WWE after his AEW contract expires in 2024

MJF was the guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, and the AEW star made a few interesting comments about the possibility of working with WWE.

MJF put himself over as the future of AEW and noted how Tony Khan understands the superstar's importance to the promotion. 'The Salt of the Earth' explained that he doesn't indulge himself in ratings-related trash talk because he realizes that there is a possibility of becoming a WWE Superstar in the future.

MJF claimed he would consider doing business with Vince McMahon's company if Tony Khan "does not fork up the right money."

"So Tony Khan understands where his bread is buttered. Tony Khan understands he has the best promo, or interviewee, or guy on the stick, however you want to say it, in all professional wrestling. I'm also one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world today. My issue and the reason why I don't get into ratings talk, and I'll let everybody else do it, is because someday, if Tony Khan, again good friend of mine, love him, doesn't fork up the right amount of money when my contract goes up in the beginning of 2024, I might go to the other place," stated MJF.

MJF also mentioned Bruce Prichard and said that he had a great relationship with the current WWE executive. Prichard has apparently known MJF since his Major League Wrestling (MLW) days, and the AEW star is confident that Bruce is a huge admirer of his work.

The 25-year-old wrestler added that his AEW future will depend on Tony Khan's offer and didn't rule out making the big switch over to WWE.

"Bruce Prichard, we go way back to my Major League Wrestling days, absolutely. He's a huge fan of mine. I've been in this business for a long time since 2014, riding the roads. It's up to Tony Khan to decide what happens there, and that's why I don't get into ratings talk."

