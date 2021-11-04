WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top name released, veteran says Charlotte Flair is 'begging' to be fired, five-time World Champion wants to manage Gable and Otis (November 4th, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and updates from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will talk about the next round of releases that are rumored to happen, Hall of Famer wanting to return to become a manager, and much more.

Charlotte Flair has been in the spotlight of late ever since rumors about her backstage unpopularity began circulating. She is allegedly a bully, and the locker room sides with whoever chooses to stand up to her.

A former WWE personality has now said that he believes Charlotte Flair is begging to get released from WWE for disrespecting Vince McMahon. We will take a look into what happened, among other top rumors and news.

#5 Vince Russo says Charlotte Flair is trying to get fired from WWE

It was reported that after the derailed title exchange segment between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the latter disrespected Vince McMahon and walked off without talking to him.

Vince Russo said on Writing With Russo that she is basically "begging to get fired" from WWE. 'The Queen' is believed to be unhappy because her partner Andrade and father Ric Flair have been released.

AEW star Andrade reportedly wants the company to sign The Flairs as well. However, Charlotte still has more than a year left on her WWE contract.

"Yeah, bro. I was hearing, another part I was hearing about that story was like, she kind of walked out and dissed Vince McMahon and like on the way out. That tells me a lot. Bro, when you are dissing Vince McMahon, you are at the 'I don't give a crap' point. Like, seriously, that's where you're at. Now, it's almost like you're begging to get fired. Like, please fire me," stated Russo.

Multiple reports have also said that it is unlikely that WWE will release Charlotte Flair. There has been a lot of time and effort put into The Queen, so WWE is in a tricky position now.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy