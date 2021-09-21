WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star gets a new look and name ahead of return, big experiment with Roman Reigns, reason for 6-time champion's absence (September 09, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News & Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE to you. With Extreme Rules just a few days away, the buzz is high for the upcoming PPV.

In today's edition, we will discuss what is in store for the match between Finn Balor and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns as WWE adds an interesting new stipulation to the match. We will also take a look at a big experiment that WWE has done involving Roman Reigns. There will be some big changes in the company if they get the desired results.

So without further ado, let us dive in to take a look at some of the most interesting stories related to WWE:

#5 Experiment involving Roman Reigns could have a big impact on WWE

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I won’t make you all wait until Friday to #AcknowledgeMe . A special trip for #WWERaw and New Day to the Island of Relevancy. TONIGHT. I won’t make you all wait until Friday to #AcknowledgeMe. A special trip for #WWERaw and New Day to the Island of Relevancy. TONIGHT. https://t.co/Wz8YdJ5cJO

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE RAW this week. The Universal Champion had not just one, but two matches on the red brand. He came out victorious in both. First, The Bloodline beat The New Day and then he went on to beat Big E and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match.

As per WrestleVotes, Reigns' return to RAW could have some major implications in the future. If WWE manages to increase the rating for RAW with The Tribal Chief's return, then despite the brand split bigger names will continue to show up on both brands.

Some chatter I heard over the weekend included how important tonight’s RAW number is. Draft plans aside, w/ their biggest full time star in Roman Reigns being advertised to work tonight’s RAW, a bigger # than normal would open the box to showcasing main superstars on both brands.

WWE has been trying their best lately to boost ratings for RAW and SmackDown. Given that Roman Reigns is their biggest name today, if he helps RAW improve the ratings then it is likely that the Tribal Chief will expand his empire to both brands of WWE.

