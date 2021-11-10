WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Video of Randy Orton saving a child goes viral, backstage plans for Brock Lesnar after million-dollar fine (10th November 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we have backstage reports about Brock Lesnar’s potential return, as well as the possible reason behind a former world champion being pulled out of a live show at the last minute. However, the biggest story remains Randy Orton’s gesture that won the hearts of all the fans.

Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors that have dominated headlines over the last few weeks. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Randy Orton saves young fan from getting squashed at WWE live event

WWE Universe has discovered a video from the latest UK tour in which Randy Orton was seen helping a young fan.

The one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions was interacting with fans when he spotted a kid getting squashed against a barricade. Orton immediately stopped bumping fists with other fans and asked the crowd to go back, creating enough space for the little guy to breathe comfortably.

Randy Orton continued to instruct fans in the audience to step back until the young fan in question was safe. He then bent down to hug the kid and ordered the people nearby to be careful about their presence in such a crowded space. Although the security personnel were right behind Orton, The Viper took matters into his own hands and refused to move on until he was certain that the young fan was alright.

You can watch the entire video below:

Earlier in the night, Randy Orton and Riddle had put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line in a triple-threat match. However, it was this gesture that immortalized his presence during the WWE Live Event in Birmingham. Wrestling fans on the Internet praised Orton for his actions and hailed him as an example for others to follow.

#4 Update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return

Brock Lesnar was involved in a brutal feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate failed to beat The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. On the following episode of the Blue brand, Lesnar unleashed hell on half the roster for which he was suspended indefinitely. Adam Pearce later confirmed that Brock Lesnar would also have to pay a million-dollar fine.

Backstage reports suggest that Lesnar will be used extensively between January and April. Thus, we could see him make a big return at the Royal Rumble. The former world champion will reportedly make multiple appearances during the build-up to WrestleMania next year. He is also expected to continue his hunt for the Universal Championship when he returns.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das