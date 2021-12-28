WWE News & Rumor Roundup: World Champion forced to drop the title for 'losing steam'; top name to finally return; more on Roman Reigns' absence - 28th December 2021

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE. Today, we will talk about top names like Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon being missing from action. We'll also discuss a possible return that may be set to take place soon.

We will take an in-depth look into why former Universal Champion Goldberg had to drop the WCW World Championship despite his massive popularity. It was a decision taken by Eric Bischoff, even though Goldberg wasn't in favor of it.

Apart from that, we will take a look at Roman Reigns' status after being pulled from a recent live event. So without further ado, let's dive in and checkout some big news and rumors related to WWE:

#5 Reason WWE Superstar Goldberg had to drop the WCW World title

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed the real reason why Goldberg was made to drop the world title on his podcast 83 weeks. He said they had to make someone else champion because Goldberg wasn't helping WCW beat WWE in the ratings. He said that they were losing steam on him and it was time for a change:

''Does anybody think if we were making money hand over fist and were continuing to beat WWE in the ratings the way we had for the previous couple of years or year and half that we would have taken the belt off Bill? We were losing steam on Bill and it was time for a change. It was necessary, but I do think we could have done a much better job particularly in light of his lack of comfort based on his lack of experience,'' said Bischoff

He also pointed out that they were not making much money with him as the world champion, and they were answerable to the networks.

