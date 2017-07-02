WWE News: Rumoured and confirmed match card for WWE Great Balls Of Fire

Great Balls Of Fire is looking stacked!

by Rohit Nath News 02 Jul 2017, 14:17 IST

Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe is set to headline Great Balls Of Fire

What’s the story?

Some matches have been confirmed for the upcoming RAW PPV Great Balls Of Fire. We list out some of the other expected matches to take place, as per Cageside Seats.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe won a #1 contenders match at Extreme Rules to become the next challenger for the Universal Championship at Great Balls Of Fire. Joe has had a very impressive feud with Brock Lesnar so far, choking him out on the latest edition of RAW.

So far, the Great Balls Of Fire match card looks as follows:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Samoa Joe – WWE Universal Championship

Neville (c) vs Akira Tozawa – WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks – WWE RAW Women's Championship

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman – Ambulance Match

Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt

The heart of the matter

According to Cageside seats, some of the additional matches that can be expected for the PPV are:

Cesaro & Sheamus vs The Hardy Boyz – WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Miz vs Dean Ambrose – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Goldust vs R-Truth

Additionally, some of the other matches that seem to be happening are:

Enzo Amore vs Big Cass

Finn Balor vs Elias Samson

These matches will probably be confirmed tomorrow night on RAW.

What’s next?

There is one more episode of RAW remaining until WWE Great Balls Of Fire, so expect a few more matches to be announced tomorrow. Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar won’t be there for the go-home show, so it’s up to Samoa Joe to carry the final week of the feud on his own.

Author’s take

Despite the fact that the PPV name is one of the worst in WWE history, it’s actually turning out to be one of the best PPV cards of the entire year. There are plenty of interesting matches which should make the PPV an exciting one. GBOF looks like one PPV nearly guaranteed to deliver if booked right.

