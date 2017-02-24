WWE News: Ryback admits that he and Paul Heyman often disagreed

'The Big Guy' reveals how Paul's friendship with CM Punk affected his career.

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Feb 2017, 12:52 IST

Paul Heyman and Ryback worked in close quarters for a few months in 2013

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Ryback appeared on Jim Ross’ podcast, ‘ The Ross Report’ for an interview this past week. Ryback spoke about Paul Heyman, CM Punk and how he had settled down in life after his stint with the WWE. Ryback also drew attention to Paul Heyman’s fondness for CM Punk and how it became an inhibiting factor for his own career.

In case you didn’t know...

CM Punk obliterated Ryback on the Colt Cabana podcast calling him the ‘Steroid Guy’ and accusing him of intentionally working stiff. Ryback has gone on record numerous times talking about how CM Punk is hard to work with and how Punk’s comments had damaged his career. The two men share a less than cordial relationship.

The heart of the matter

Ryback revealed that he and Paul did have some creative differences over how he should have been booked. Ryback said that Paul and CM Punk were always sitting together discussing what they should do in the ring when Paul should have been working with him from a creative standpoint.

“I respect Paul [Heyman] a lot, and he’s lasted in this business a very long time, but we didn’t see eye to eye. Paul and CM Punk were really, really good friends. Heyman was supposed to be, from a creative standpoint, working with me. And he was with Punk all day and they were discussing business, and what they were going on to do, and it wasn’t doing me any favors and I knew that.

He recalled an incident where he spoke to Paul Heyman for two hours about how he was being neglected, while CM Punk walked around their table the entire time.

Ryback pointed out that during his time in the WWE, the only two guys that he had a problem with were John Cena and CM Punk. He clarified that he did not hate CM Punk for the latter’s comments on the Colt Cabana Podcast a couple of years ago.

What’s next?

Ryback has featured on numerous independent wrestling promotions since his departure from the WWE and will continue to do so in the near future. Ryback is scheduled to appear at Wrestlefest XXI on 3 March in Waterbury.

Sportskeeda's take

Ryback and CM Punk have had their fair share of problems in the past. However, the creative differences with Pau Heyman is a new issue that has been brought into the light. Punk and Heyman’s friendship is well documented, and Ryback may have felt that he was sidelined when the trio was working together.

Let us know your thoughts on the matter.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com