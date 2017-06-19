WWE News: Ryback talks about possibility of joining Impact Wrestling

Could we see the Big Guy on Impact?

by Nithin Joseph News 19 Jun 2017, 20:04 IST

Is Ryback returning to the ring?

What’s the story?

In a recent edition of his podcast, Conversation with the Big Guy, former WWE superstar Ryback talked up the likelihood of him returning to in-ring action by possibly signing for the WWE’s closest rival, Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Ryback was officially released from the WWE on August 8th, 2016 after the Big Guy cited a lack of equal pay for talent and creative frustration as the primary reasons for his departure.

The heart of the matter

In an edition of his podcast, former WWE superstar Ryback talked up the possibility of signing for Impact Wrestling and said, “I like Impact and I want them to have as much success as possible”.

Ryback would go on to talk about negotiations with Impact, and went on to say that he may sign for the promotion when the time was right. He further added that he was enjoying life and that he had his priorities in order and that he wasn’t in a hurry to get back on TV.

Ryback also talked about his current affairs, especially his supplement company FeedMeMore.com. He ended the conversation regarding Impact by stating that he was loving life and that if the time was right, wrestling for Impact might be a possibility.

He also jokingly mentioned what it would take for him to consider returning to the WWE and his request was simple, all three of the Shield members in the ring prepared for a good old fashioned beat down from the Big Guy on his return.

What’s next?

Ryback has been seen on the independent circuit for a couple of events but has yet to sign a full contract with a promotion. While the possibility of the Big Guy returning to the WWE is impossible, there are various other promotions that would be interested in signing a talent as big as Ryback.

Maybe Impact Wrestling would be the best option and a great opportunity for Ryback.

Author’s take

Ryback is a huge personality in the wrestling world and his strength in the ring is something that cannot be ignored. Hopefully, the Big Guy makes the decision to return to wrestling sometime in the near future, whether it is Impact Wrestling or any other promotion.