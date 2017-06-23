WWE News: Ryback talks about his feud with Triple H that never happened

The feud that never happened

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Ryback, on his podcast Conversation With The Big Guy, spoke about the teased feud between himself and Triple H that did not happen. Ryback also talked about how Dolph Ziggler always wanted him to talk smack on his podcast and revealed the reasons behind the same.

In case you didn’t know...

Ryback, whose real name is Ryan Reeves, first joined the WWE in 2005. After spending several years in WWE’s developmental territories, he made his debut on NXT in 2010 and went on to have several noteworthy feuds and angles, even becoming a one-time Intercontinental Champion.

Ryback left the WWE in August 2016, due to monetary and creative disputes and has since been wrestling on the independent circuit. Ryback also hosts his popular podcast “Conversation with the Big Guy”.

The heart of the matter

Ryback spoke about how he and Dolph Ziggler wanted to have an angle in the WWE where they would be in a tag team with two belts. Ryback’s belt would be the “big guy” belt and Dolph’s belt would be the “little guy” belt. According to Ryback, he doesn’t think that Ziggler is a “little guy” but he still got a belt made for him.

Eventually, according to Ryback, the “angle” would have involved him turning on Ziggler and then they would start a feud. Ryback said that the imaginary angle was something that he and Ziggler would joke about and that Ziggler wanted him to talk smack on his podcast in order to keep the imaginary feud alive.

Ryback then talked about the time when the WWE teased a feud between him and Triple H on an England episode of SmackDown. Ryback said that he and Triple H had a “big staredown” at the end of Ryback’s match with Kane and that the WWE teased the feud for a few weeks, however, nothing came of it.

Ryback then said that Triple H later spoke to him about the feud, he was quoted as saying:

“It was nothing. And even he (Triple H) came up, 'the plan was never for us to work, just so you know.' And I go, 'oh, okay. I don't know.' I'm not in the creative meetings. I don't know why. I just do what I'm told. He would always explain things weirdly, but, yeah, that never happened. It would've been nice, so he could f--king know that I could wrestle."

Ryback also spoke about the WWE Network during the podcast and suggested additions to it.

What’s next?

Ryback has been making very few independent wrestling appearances off late and appears to be spending most of his time promoting his new line of food and exercise supplements. As far as Triple H is concerned, he is currently not involved in any on-screen angles.

Author’s take

A Ryback and Triple H feud would have been a lot of fun to watch, especially considering that Ryback was Triple H’s project backstage. However, some things are never meant to be and this was one of those.

I wouldn’t say that the doors to a WWE return for Ryback at some point in the future are completely closed, but it does look unlikely that we’ll be seeing him back anytime soon. Here’s hoping, still, that we can see The Cerebral Assassin go up against The Big Guy at some point in the future!

