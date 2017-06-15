WWE Money in the Bank 2017 News: Sami Zayn comments on the upcoming Money in The Bank ladder match

Zayn fondly recalled his NXT TakeOver match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

15 Jun 2017

Sami Zayn scratched and clawed his way to a victory for his team on Smackdown LIVE this week

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke to Fox News in an exclusive interview. The Underdog from the Underground spoke about his approach to ladder matches, the inherent danger of the Money in The Bank match and his memorable match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn’t know...

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura put on a clinic at NXT TakeOver Dallas. The match was voted one of the best of 2016. That was Sami’s last match in NXT and he was given a rousing sendoff by the fans in attendance.

Since then, Zayn has put on some stellar matches with the likes of Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Cesaro but none of them managed to replicate the magic of his clash with Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

Speaking of the ladder match, Sami stated that his mindset had changed a lot since his early days in the business back in 2002. He said that his matches were now more about dramatics rather than high-flying moves. He recalled how the Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and the Dudley raised the bar with their ladder matches during the Attitude Era.

Sami Zayn said that his match at NXT TakeOver Dallas was a special one for him. He pointed out that it was his last match at NXT and Nakamura’s first in the company and those dynamics gave it a big fight feel.

Sami mentioned that Shinsuke Nakamura’s career has followed an intriguing trajectory since that night and he was looking forward to facing him again at the Money in the Bank ladder match.

What’s next?

Sami Zayn will step into the ring against five other competitors for a chance to become Mr Money in The Bank. The Money in the Bank PPV will emanate from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO and stream live on the WWE Network.

Author's take

Sami Zayn has a wealth of experience working in the indies as El Generico. His feud with Kevin Owens (then Kevin Steen) went on to become the best feud of the year in 2010. He has competed in a couple of ladder matches in the WWE but has not been able to emerge as the winner, as of yet.

Zayn will be going into the match with a chip on his shoulder against some of the top stars of the blue brand.

