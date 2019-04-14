WWE News: Sami Zayn listed as "free agent" in new promotional video

Sami Zayn (far left and far right) is regarded as one of the best in-ring professional wrestling performers today

What's the story?

The WWE has put forth a new video on its official YouTube channel, promoting the Superstar Shake-Up which is set to transpire next week on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

It was in the initial phase of the aforementioned video, that the WWE has featured RAW Superstars to the left-hand side and SmackDown Superstars to the right-hand side of the screen.

Meanwhile, the performers who are currently considered to be "free agents" in WWE, have been displayed in a separate slot in the center; one of whom happens to be Sami Zayn.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn (real name Rami Sebei) has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2002, and performed for several notable promotions over the course of his long and storied career.

Zayn has worked for the WWE since 2013, and is widely regarded as one of the most talented in-ring professional wrestling competitors of his generation.

Unfortunately, Zayn found himself faced with a few nagging injuries last year, which eventually intensified; resulting in him having to step away from active in-ring competition.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn underwent double shoulder surgery last year, and had been out of action since the time he competed at the 2018 Money in the Bank PPV.

Zayn finally made his in-ring comeback on the RAW after WrestleMania 35, and faced reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor in a title matchup -- ending up on the losing side, unable to beat Balor for the IC Title.

Although Zayn initially portrayed the role of a babyface, upon his aforementioned comeback a few days ago; he turned heel after the loss to Balor, proceeding to berate the WWE Universe in a rather scathing promo.

On that note, it's now being insinuated by the WWE's latest Superstar Shake-Up promo on its YouTube channel, that Zayn is indeed a "free agent", meaning that he could alternate between performing for both RAW and SmackDown.

Furthermore, a few other free agents featured in the video are Ricochet, Aleister Black, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight), EC3, and Nikki Cross. Fans can watch the video below --

What's next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Sami Zayn is likely to be prominently featured on WWE programming in the days to come.

As of this time, it's unknown as to which WWE Superstar Zayn is set to feud with in the ensuing weeks.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn being a "free agent" in WWE? Sound off in the comments!

