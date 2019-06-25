WWE News: Samoa Joe assaults WWE Champion Kofi Kingston viciously on RAW

Anirban Banerjee
25 Jun 2019, 08:08 IST

Samoa Joe and Kofi Kingston

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston had his hands filled during his appearance on WWE RAW tonight.

He faced Sami Zayn in a single's match on WWE RAW after he was interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens and Zayn reminded him of how they had defeated Kingston's friends Big E and Xavier Woods the previous night. Owens even tried to insinuate that Kingston could not do anything without the New Day.

However, it was all for nought.

Kingston picked up an excellent victory over Sami Zayn after a competitive matchup.

Kingston was about to leave, but Owens was not about to let him go just like that. He challenged Kofi Kingston to another impromptu matchup against him.

Kofi Kingston is not the WWE Champion without reason. He did not hesitate a second and immediately agreed to the match.

During their match, he was able to knock Kevin to the outside, and despite being tired, made it back into the ring himself, winning by Countout.

It appeared that Kingston could, at last, celebrate his victory, but as he was making his way to the back, he was attacked by former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

At WWE Stomping Grounds, Joe faced Ricochet in a match for the WWE United States Championship, but the 'One and Only' was able to pick up the win and his first Championship on the main roster as he became the WWE United States Champion.

It appears Joe has moved on to bigger and better things now, attacking Kofi Kingston from behind on RAW, decimating the already exhausted Superstar. He choked him out, using the Coquina Clutch and left the Champion lying on the ground.

If this is a signal of things to come, Samoa Joe could very well be the next contender for the WWE Championship at WWE Extreme Rules 2019.