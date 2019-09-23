WWE News: Sasha Banks announced to face current champion on RAW

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 379 // 23 Sep 2019, 09:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A huge match awaits

Sasha Banks has been on absolute fire since returning to Monday Night RAW the night after SummerSlam 2019. While there were no clear-cut challengers for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship, it came as no surprise that The Boss immediately entered title contention upon her return.

Nobody is complaining, of course, as she is the best possible opponent for Lynch, whether it's Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell or even WrestleMania.

For the second time in her career, Banks is set to compete inside Hell in a Cell. Three years ago, it was Charlotte and herself who made history by not only becoming the first women to compete inside Hell in a Cell, but also the first women to ever headline a WWE PPV. Since then, the Royal Rumble 2018, Evolution 2018, TLC 2018 and most importantly, WrestleMania 35 has been main evented by women.

A tough task awaits The Boss before Hell

Last week, Banks picked up the victory for herself and Bayley against current Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. Though Cross was doing the heavy lifting for the team, Banks and Bayley's quick teamwork ensured that the Scottish superstar was forced to tap to the Bank Statement.

Tonight on RAW, Cross has a chance to avenge last week when she takes on Banks in a one-on-one match.

Can @NikkiCrossWWE pick up the biggest singles win of her career or will The Boss make yet another bold statement en route to her #Raw Women’s Championship Match against @BeckyLynchWWE inside #HIAC on Oct.6? https://t.co/DQ1LDIgVOb — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2019

Bayley was quick to respond, revealing that she will (obviously) be ringside for the match.

Street fights and Hawaiian beaches won’t keep me from being by my best friends side. See you at #raw @SashaBanksWWE 🤪 https://t.co/RZv0QsSuyR — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 23, 2019

What else do you have to look forward to on RAW?

RAW is set to be quite a stacked episode, with Banks vs Cross only being one part of it. We'll see a King of the Ring rematch between Chad Gable & Baron Corbin, while five top competitors, including Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, compete to become the number one contender to the Universal Championship next week.

Advertisement

To top it all off, there's another episode of Firefly Fun House. Yowie Wowie!

Also read: Seth Rollins beats Bray Wyatt controversially in second match before Hell in a Cell 2019 [VIDEO]

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!