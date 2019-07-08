WWE News: Sasha Banks catches up with Japanese legend for dinner

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently caught up for dinner with Japanese wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji in his homeland of Japan during Banks' latest visit to The Land of The Rising Sun.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks hasn't appeared on WWE TV since she and her former tag team partner Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Since then, reports have emerged claiming that Banks is apparently disappointed with her position in WWE and the former NXT Women's Champion may have even asked for her release from the company as well.

Despite being yet to appear on WWE since WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks has worked for the upcoming release of WWE's 2K20 video game.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling NOAH legend and one of Japanese wrestling's biggest superstars, Naomichi Marufuji took to Twitter over the course of the weekend and posted a picture of him and Sasha Banks in Japan.

Banks, who on her recent visit to Japan, decided to catch up with the former GHC Heavyweight Champion and the two even had dinner together as well. In his latest tweet, Marufuji also thanked Banks for her trip to Japan, as he tweeted out the following photo:

What's next?

Sasha Banks' current situation in WWE is definitely a bit confusing, as the majority of the WWE Universe and Banks' fans have no idea of what the future holds for 'The Boss'.

The former four-time WWE Raw Women's Champion, however, recently hinted towards a potential return to WWE when she had a very interesting exchange with current SmackDown Live Women's Champion and Banks' former partner, Bayley herself.

From here on, we could only hope for the best and definitely hope to see Banks make a return to WWE once again, as well.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks back in WWE? Let us know in the comments below...