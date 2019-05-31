WWE News: Sasha Banks posts cryptic message possibly targeting WWE

Banks and Vince

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently took to Twitter, and posted a photo of herself with a cryptic message.

The message gives a subtle hint towards Sasha wanting to leave and excel somewhere else.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks is not in a good place right now by any means. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection lost their tag team titles at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics, and Banks hasn't been seen in WWE ever since. It was reported that Sasha wasn't happy after losing the belts at The Show of Shows, and wanted to hold the same for a long time to come.

Banks was seen posting several cryptic messages on social media, possibly targeting WWE. Later, it was reported that Vince McMahon had advised the backstage officials to not cater to Banks' demands. Banks went as far as to unfollow WWE on Twitter and proceed to follow AEW. She was actively tweeting about the women's Fatal 4 Way match at AEW Double Or Nothing last weekend.

The heart of the matter

I will conquer my biggest dreams

Once you open the cage, I bet that I’ll spread my wings pic.twitter.com/LabT7litl2 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 30, 2019

Now, Sasha Banks has posted another cryptic message on Twitter. Let's take a look at the caption to the photo.

I will conquer my biggest dreams. Once you open the cage, I bet that I’ll spread my wings.

Although messages like this one could be interpreted in a lot of ways, considering what has happened with Banks over the past couple of months, this could possibly be a jibe at WWE. The cage could be perceived as the confines of WWE, which when opened, would lead to Sasha Banks opening her wings to conquer her "biggest dreams", which could again refer to the disgruntled Superstar looking for greener pastures outside of the company.

What's next?

Fans have been speculating about Sasha Banks jumping ship to AEW in the near future. It would surely be an interesting scenario if she decides to do the same.

Will Sasha end up becoming a part of AEW?