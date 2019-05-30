WWE News: Top Superstar says Tag Teams should headline WrestleMania

WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

One half of WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso and stated that he wants tag teams to headline a WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since Bryan retired from active competition, days after winning the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 31. Bryan later became an authority figure on the blue brand. Last year, it was announced that Bryan is cleared to compete inside the squared ring, and he made his triumphant return at WrestleMania 34. Bryan and Shane McMahon went on to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows.

Soon, Bryan turned heel on AJ Styles and won the WWE Title in the process. He lost the belt to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, with the latter bagging the coveted title for the first time in his decade-long WWE career. Soon after, Bryan and Erick Rowan defeated The Usos to become SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with SI, Bryan stated that the WWE tag team division has never been better. He added that teams like The Usos, The Bar, and The Revival are capable of having amazing matches on a regular basis. He finished off by saying that he wants tag teams to headline a WrestleMania someday.

"The WWE tag team division is the best that it’s ever been as far as the matches.

"The matches between the New Day and the Usos, The Bar, The Revival, they’re all fantastic.

"But there’s all this big hullabaloo about the women main-eventing WrestleMania.

"How come no one is talking about tag teams main-eventing WrestleMania?"

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Bryan can do to elevate the tag team division in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Bryan as a tag team champion?