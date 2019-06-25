WWE News: Sasha Banks responds to former Superstar's challenge

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood recently posted a clip on her official Instagram account, featuring herself and Sasha Banks going at it in the ring.

Dashwood aka Emma stated that they should wrestle again someday, to which Sasha seemingly agreed.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks has not been seen inside a WWE ring ever since her Women's Tag Title loss at WrestleMania 35. The Boss has been making news ever since then, with sources stating that she wasn't happy with losing the belts at The Show of Shows. Banks apparently wanted to hold the titles for a long while before dropping the same to another team.

Reports suggested that Vince McMahon had told backstage officials to not pander to Banks' demands. Around the same time, Banks had posted a cryptic message on her Instagram handle, possibly targeting WWE.

Tenille Dashwood was a WWE mainstay for around 5 years and was active on both NXT and the main roster. She was released by the company in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Dashwood has posted a clip from an episode of Monday Night Raw. The video shows her putting down Banks during a match. The former WWE Superstar posted an inspirational message in the caption, hinting at the fact that she loves wrestling too much to give it up. Here's what Dashwood had to say:

Never give up on something you can’t go a day without thinking about! @sashabankswwe Let’s do it again someday!

Here's Banks' reply:

Banks' reply

What's next?

With Emma not being a WWE Superstar anymore, and Sasha Banks still with the company, we might have to wait for a while before we see these two women go at it.

