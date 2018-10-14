WWE News: Sasha Banks scheduled to work Live Events next week

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 109 // 14 Oct 2018, 02:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Boss be back in time for WWE Evolution?

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has been out of action for a little over a month now. The Boss has reportedly been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but now it seems that we could see the former Raw Women's Champion return very soon.

In case you didn't know...

Banks hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since September 3rd, teaming with Bayley in a victory over Dana Brooke and Ember Moon. Since then, she's been pulled from multiple events, including the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Originally, Banks was supposed to team with Bobby Lashley but had to be replaced by Mickie James.

Banks was also set to appear on MTV's Ridiculousness this week. However, she was again replaced, as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took her place.

It was never officially revealed by the WWE what had kept the Boss away from the ring, though it was speculated that it was a back injury. That being said, it seems that we finally have good news for fans of Banks.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider revealed today that Sasha Banks is scheduled to return to the road for WWE's next set of live events taking place next week. Banks had been advertised for an event on October 20th, though she was not advertised for any more events earlier this week.

If Banks does indeed work a few house shows for the WWE this week, we could very well see her return to Monday Night Raw in the near future, if not next week.

What's next?

If Banks does work during the WWE's next set of live events, we could very well see her on the card at WWE Evolution. It's been speculated that she could probably return in time to find herself in a program for the all-women's event. Now, the question doesn't seem to be if she'll return by then, but when she'll return to Raw to begin her next program.

Will Banks return to her tag team with Bayley to face off against a group like the Riott Squad at WWE Evolution? Or will Banks work her way into something completely different? Sound off in the comments!