WWE News: Sasha Banks to be on a special segment on RAW

Sasha Banks attacks Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks shocked the world last week on WWE RAW when she returned to WWE all of a sudden after an absence of 4 months. She lost her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania alongside Bayley and then disappeared off television for a long time.

Amidst rumors of Banks joining WWE's competition or simply leaving the company, there was very little hope of Banks returning. Sportskeeda reported that Sasha Banks would be returning, and she did, on the Monday Night RAW after WWE SummerSlam.

It has now been reported that Sasha Banks will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW, where she will be a special guest on Jerry 'The King' Lawler's 'King's Court'.

Sasha Banks to be a special guest on 'King's Court'

Sasha Banks will be addressing the RAW crowd as a special guest on Jerry 'The King' Lawler's 'King's Court' this week. She will likely answer for her actions last week, where she attacked Natalya and Becky Lynch.

When did Sasha Banks return on WWE RAW?

Sasha Banks returned to WWE RAW last week. She returned when Natalya was out in front of her home Toronto crowd. Natalya was grieving her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. He had passed away exactly a year before that show and the moment was extremely personal for Natalya.

It appeared that Banks had returned as a face, but such was not the case. Instead, she had returned as a heel. She appeared to be about to console Natalya but instead hit her with a cheap shot.

Becky Lynch ran out for the save. Lynch and Banks faced down, but the former RAW Women's Champion was ready for her fellow 'Four Horsewoman' of WWE. The Boss attacked Becky Lynch viciously and even hit her with steel chair shots to the back, one of which would accidentally clip her on the head.

Tonight, Becky Lynch will likely become involved in the action and face the woman who beat her down last week.

